Mental Exam Ordered for Teen Accused of Shooting Principal

CANTON, S.D. (AP) – A judge has ordered a mental health exam for a high school student charged with shooting his principal in Harrisburg, South Dakota.

The teen will be evaluated by a psychiatrist at the Human Service Center in Yankton and receive treatment if necessary. Attorneys raised questions about his mental competency during a hearing Wednesday on whether he should be tried as an adult.

Investigators say the student was 16 when he confronted Harrisburg High School Principal Kevin Lein with a handgun in his office on Sept. 30, 2015 and fired a single shot, striking Lein in his right arm. The principal has recovered.

The Argus Leader says few details have been released about a possible motive.

The teen is currently being held at the Juvenile Detention Center in Sioux Falls.