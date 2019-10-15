Mellissa Newling 1973 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Mellissa Lynn Stinnett-Newling, 45, of Pierre, passed away in her home on Tuesday, October 8th. She was born November 1, 1973 in Stockton, CA to Marilynn Rose and Jerry Stinnett. She married Jeffrey Newling in Pierre, SD on November 1, 1991. Together they had three children; Benjamin, Jonathon, and Kristina (Slater Pauly).

Mellissa was a kind and loving person, she would be the first to lend a hand when someone was in need. She was always willing to open her door and heart to whoever needed it. Her love for people was contagious and she was like a second mom to many.

She is survived by her husband, three children, and numerous family and friends.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held for all family and friends on October 19, 2019 at 2pm in the Dakota room at River Cities Public Transit. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com