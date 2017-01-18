Mega Raffle Winner Announced for January with the Boys and Girls Club

PIERRE SD – The Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area held the Mega Raffle Drawing for January and 3 Finalists were drawn this morning with Club Director Becky Spoehr, the Prize which is airfare “Fly Away With Me” for 2 to Denver and a $500 travel voucher from ADI, and First National Bank.

The 3 Finalists that were drawn were Dawn Marso, Betty Hanson and Tiffany Sanchez.

Today at Noon on KGFX 1060AM the final winner was drawn and Dawn Marso was the winner Congratulations !!!!

Tickets are still available for the Mega Raffle and can be purchased at Beck Motors, Cenex Corner Station, Prairie Pages, and the Boys and Girls Club.