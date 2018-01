“People in the Neighborhood” show host Scott Lane and KGFX listeners heard the names of the finalist for this month’s Mega Raffle prize drawn by Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area director Becky Spoehr. Jamie Huizenga was drawn as this month’s winner. http://www.drgnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Boys-n-Girls-Club-MEGA-RAFFLE-DRAWING-1-17-18.mp3

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.