Mega Millions jackpot increases to $522 million

Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing will feature the fifth-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The $522 million prize also ranks as the 11th largest in U.S. lottery history. If a player wins Tuesday’s jackpot, the winner will have the option of one immediate payment and annual graduated payments for 29 years or one $308.1 million payment prior to taxes.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 each. Players may also go for the big one by purchasing two chances to win the jackpot for just $3 with the Just the Jackpot option. Tickets purchased with the Just the Jackpot option are only eligible to win the jackpot prize.

The South Dakota Lottery urges all of its players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.