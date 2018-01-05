Mega Millions and Powerball Lottery Jackpot Sizes Increased

For the first time ever, both the Mega Millions and Powerball lottery jackpots have exceeded $400 million.

Tonight’s (Fri.) Mega Millions drawing will have a $450 million prize up for grabs, giving it the fourth largest jackpot in the game’s history. Mega Millions tickets cost $2 each. Players may also go for the big one by purchasing two chances to win the jackpot for just $3 with the new Just the Jackpot option. Tickets purchased with the Just the Jackpot option are only eligible to win the jackpot prize.

Tomorrow’s (Sat.) Powerball drawing will also feature a historic jackpot with a $570 million total. This is the sixth largest Powerball jackpot and the eighth biggest in U.S. lottery history. Powerball tickets may be purchased for $2 each.