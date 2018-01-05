  • Home > 
  • News > 
  • Mega Millions and Powerball Lottery Jackpot Sizes Increased

Mega Millions and Powerball Lottery Jackpot Sizes Increased

January 5, 2018
By: Dakota Radio Group News & Farm

 

For the first time ever, both the Mega Millions and Powerball lottery jackpots have exceeded $400 million.

Tonight’s (Fri.) Mega Millions drawing will have a $450 million prize up for grabs, giving it the fourth largest jackpot in the game’s history. Mega Millions tickets cost $2 each. Players may also go for the big one by purchasing two chances to win the jackpot for just $3 with the new Just the Jackpot option. Tickets purchased with the Just the Jackpot option are only eligible to win the jackpot prize.

Tomorrow’s (Sat.) Powerball drawing will also feature a historic jackpot with a $570 million total. This is the sixth largest Powerball jackpot and the eighth biggest in U.S. lottery history. Powerball tickets may be purchased for $2 each.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia