Medication Take Back Event Being Held Saturday

South Dakotans have the chance to throw out unneeded prescription drugs Saturday (April 28) as law enforcement agencies across the state—including the Pierre Police Department– participate in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Program.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard applauds the law enforcement community for taking a proactive approach to prevent the abuse of these medications.

Pierre Police detective Kaitlin Cummings says unused medications can be dropped off at City Hall from 10am-2pm on Saturday.

Cummings says you won’t be asked for information if you come in to drop off medications.

Some pharmacies, law enforcement agencies and the South Dakota Board of Pharmacy have established year-round drug take back locations. One of those is at Lynn’s Dakotamart Pharmacy in Pierre. Pharmacist Trent Merkwan says they don’t accept liquids or needles, but pills and patches can be dropped off anytime the grocery store is open.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there were 69 drug overdose deaths in the state in 2016, making South Dakota the second lowest in the nation for drug overdose deaths.

Last fall Americans turned in 456 tons (912,000 pounds) of prescription drugs. Overall, in its 14 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in more than 4,500 tons (more than 9 million pounds) of pills.