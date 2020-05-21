Media Advisory Committee of SDHSAA Discusses State Events and More

PIERRE, S.D. – The media advisory comittee of the South Dakota High School Activities Association held their meeting via teleconference via zoom last week and several items were discussed. Larry Rohrer of South Dakota Public Broadcasting says the SDBP is looking to find more ways to provide coverage for SDHSAA events and assistant secretary Brooks Bowman discussed the partnership the Association has with the NFHS network which for the most part video streams games for schools that are members of it across the state. Among items discussed was materials provided to the media by sites hosting SDHSSA events and the host site providing free Wi-Fi to all media covering the event. And there was a discussion about media press passes being abused by non media personell at the State Wrestling Tournaments. The SDHSAA staff is working to better enforce the use of media passes at the State Wrestling Tournaments. Finally it was brought up that Football stats not being recorded on the night of the game. School administrators/coaches are responsible for entering scores/stats and the SDHSAA will encourage schools to enter that information in a more timely manner.