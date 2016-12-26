MDU Customers encouraged to monitor natural gas meter and furnace vent areas

SD & ND – For those who endured the Christmas Day snow storm and plan to shovel, snow blow or move snow over the next few days, please put this item at the top of your snow clearing list: Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. encourages its customers to inspect their natural gas meter and furnace vent areas to make sure there is not a buildup of snow and ice. Customers should clear the snow and ice away from the meter set and the furnace vent area.

Also, anyone operating snow removal equipment needs to be aware of objects buried under the snow, which can include natural gas meters and risers.

Accumulations of snow and ice can cause the regulator and meter to malfunction and result in a hazardous situation. A buried regulator may become clogged, affecting the supply of natural gas to the appliances. When melting occurs and the snow becomes wet and heavy, it can put pressure on the meter setting and cause strain on the associated piping. In extreme cases, the possibility exists that the piping could break.

Customers should also inspect the area around the furnace vent to ensure snow and ice is not blocking the vent.

If you believe damage has occurred around the meter set, please call Montana-Dakota at 1-800-638-3278 so the problem can be repaired.