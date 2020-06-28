McMurray Leads Trappers to First Win

GERING, NE – Cooper McMurray hit a three-run homer and drove in four Sunday as the Pierre Trappers earned their first win of the season, 15-5 over the Western Nebraska Pioneers at Oregon Trail Park Stadium. Mitch Stroh and Alex Gonzales also homered as the Trappers rapped out 16 hits. Nick Grossman went 3-for-6 with three doubles and three RBI and Carter Howell drove in two runs. Jackson Uner earned the win in relief, striking out five and allowing only one hit in three and two-thirds scoreless innings. Dominick Parkhurst started, pitching two scoreless innings and allowing two hits while striking out two.

The Trappers are 1-2 and will open a two-game series at Fremont Monday at 7:05. Pierre will play its home opener against Hastings Friday night at Hyde Stadium at 7:05.

