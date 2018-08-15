McLaughlin Woman Dies in Crash Near Mobridge

Saturday

Lorraine Iron Thunder, 51, was driving a 2002 KIA Forte westbound on U.S. Highway 12 when the vehicle crossed into the other lane of traffic, went into the south ditch and eventually rolled several times. The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only occupant.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

