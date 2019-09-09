McLaughlin Man Charged with Assaulting a Federal Officer and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

A 24-year-old McLaughlin man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Assaulting, Resisting, and Impeding a Federal Officer and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

Amos Talks pled not guilty.

The Indictment alleges that on June 21, 2018, Talks did forcibly interfere with a federal law enforcement officer and such conduct involved the use of a dangerous weapon.

The maximum penalty if convicted is up to 20 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release and restitution may also be ordered.

Talks was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has not been set.