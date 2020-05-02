McClemans Back in the Girls Basketball Helm at Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. — The Watertown School District has selected Pat McClemans as the new Watertown Arrows Girls Basketball Coach. If his name sounds familiar, McClemans coached the Arrow girls program to state championships in 2007 and 2009. Prior to his head coaching duties at Watertown, McClemans was head girls basketball coach of the Pierre Lady Governors where he guided the team to a State Runner Up Finish in 1998. He has spent the last 6 years as an assistant coach with the Watertown boys basketball team.

(gowatertown.net provided information for story)