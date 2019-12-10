McCarthy Pierre Firefighter of the Year and Marso Award winner

For the first time ever in the same year, one person has been named Pierre’s Firefighter of the Year and also the Marso Award winner.

Engine 3’s Anna McCarthy received the honors at the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department’s annual awards banquet and elections Friday.

The Firefighter of the Year award is voted on by all department members. The Marso Award is given in memory of Don Marso and presented to a firefighter who has had outstanding service to the department and community.

Engine 2’s Hunter Speck was chosen as the Rookie of the Year. The rookie award is given in memory of Louis “Tex” Jorgensen.

Also at their annual event, Pierre volunteer firefighters held officer elections for 2020. Paula Tronvold will move to the Deputy Chief position. Byron Caauwe will serve as Assistant Chief. Ken Marks will continue as the department treasurer and Gerrit Tronvold the department secretary, both ran unopposed.

Pierre firefighters have responded to 190 calls so far this year, down slightly from 2018, and logged over 4500 hours of training.

Photo credit: Pierre Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page