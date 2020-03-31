Mayors tell lawmakers Noem’s inaction has them “hamstrung”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Mayors from South Dakota’s largest cities told lawmakers that Gov. Kristi Noem’s resistance to ordering a statewide business shutdown has left them struggling to take action to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Legislators convened through a conference call to consider a series of emergency bills. The proposals would give state officials the power to limit gatherings and enact other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 if a public health emergency was declared, but pushes the decision to close businesses to cities and counties. The governor says the state could be battling COVID-19 for months, but wants to keep businesses open.