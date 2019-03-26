Mayer appointed Sixth Circuit judge

Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed M. Bridget Mayer to serve as judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court in South Dakota.

For the past 30 years, Mayer has served as an Assistant Attorney General and supervising attorney, where she specializes in general criminal litigation. She has also led the Statewide Drug Prosecution Unit and served in the Appellate Division and the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. Mayer has been a long-time instructor at the law enforcement training academy in Pierre.

The Sixth Judicial Circuit Court is served by four circuit judges and one magistrate and covers fourteen counties. The administrative services for the court is based in Pierre.

Mayer lives in Pierre with her husband, Bob, and three children: JR, Jake and Jordan Teresa.