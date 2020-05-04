May Day Extravaganza puts over $7500 into Pierre/Fort Pierre businesses

Over $7500 ($7587.54) is going directly back to businesses in Pierre and Fort Pierre from purchases made during Friday’s (May 1) May Day Extravaganza.

The Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce and Dakota Radio Group teamed up to help businesses as they struggle amid the COVID-19 pandemic by encouraging people to shop using the newly launched www.pierrearea.shopwhereilive.com website. People who spent $100 or more were entered into drawings for $500 in Pierre Pride Dollars. Those winners are:

Jess Bardeson

DT Meyer

Carrie Cushing

Jami Beck

Laurie Mikkonen

Chamber CEO Jamie Seiner encourages shoppers to check the site often to see updates from participating businesses. She says any businesses in Pierre or Fort Pierre can be included on the website.