May 17 is Mark Swendsen Day in Pierre and Fort Pierre

May 17, 2018, has been declared Mark Swendsen Day in both Fort Pierre and Pierre. After over 40 years working for the Dakota Radio Group, Mark will be retiring. Mark and Linda will be moving to the St. Louis, MO, area to be near their children and grandchildren. Please join Mark, his wife Linda and the DRG family at a reception in the Swendsen’s honor tomorrow (Thurs.) from 1:30-4pm at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre.