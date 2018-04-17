Max Jones 1943 – 2018

HAYES, SD – Max Jones, 74, of Hayes, died Sunday, April 15 at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital. Visitation will be 5-7pm,

Thursday, April 19 at Lutheran Memorial Church with an Eastern Star/Masonic service at 7:00. Services

will be 10:30am, Friday, April 20 at Lutheran Memorial Church with burial at Sansarc Cemetery

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made

at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Clarence “Max” was born September 3, 1943 in Pierre, SD to Harry and Lavone (Hitsman) Jones.

He grew up on the farm/ranch homesteaded by his grandfather D.S. Jones in 1905. He was never more

proud than when the farm was recognized as a Century Farm in 2005. Max attended Kirley Country

School and then Ft. Pierre High School graduating in 1961. He was known as “The Bone Crusher” in

football and also for making five touchdowns in one game.

Max was united in marriage to Joyce Roen on April 8, 1967 in Pierre, SD. He was a

farmer/rancher and especially enjoyed being in the combine at harvest.

He served on the FSA board for many years, Sansarc and Scotty Philip Cemetery board, Four

Corners Fire Department, assisted with 4-H and Kirley BB gun clubs. He was proud of the times he was

asked to present at the Farm Safety Classes. Max was a member of the Deep Creek Church, Hiram Lodge

#123, Ft. Pierre Chapter #90 Eastern Star, Onida chapter #138 Eastern Star and Scottish Rites Yankton.

He enjoyed card club that included Frank and Shirley Halligan, Duane and Lola Roseth, Clark and Carmen

Alleman, Lee and Mary Briggs and Cindy and Larry Gabiel. He loved baseball, which he excelled at and

was the 1961 batting champion of 4-Corners.

Max loved and appreciated his neighbors. He would never get over the outpouring of support he

received from them all during the 2016 wheat harvest.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Joyce; son, Todd Jones and his wife Darcy, their children

Mattie and Luke of Hayes; daughter, Kimberley Farries and her husband David, their sons Zachary and

Thomas of Onida; sister and brother-in- law, Norma and Rocky Tibbs of Ft. Pierre; sisters-in- law: Janice

Jones of Ft. Pierre, Debby Gates of Ft. Pierre and Sue Roen of Minnesota; brother-in- law Richard Roen of

Prescott, WI and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in- law, Jo “Gram” Roen; son, Brad Jones;

brother, Danny Jones; brother-in- law, Robert Roen and niece Misti Jones.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Kirley Hall, Sansarc Cemetery and Shriners Hospital for

Children.