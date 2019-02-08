Mavis Boyer 1932 – 2019

FT. PIERRE, SD – Mavis Boyer, 86, of Ft. Pierre, died Thursday, February 7 at Avera Maryhouse. Visitation will be 4-6pm, Tuesday, February 12 at Isburg Funeral Chapel. Memorial service will be 10:30am, Wednesday, February 13 at Isburg Funeral Chapel with inurnment at Riverside Cemetery

Mavis was born June 26, 1932 to Frederick and Florence (Dollarhide) Mitchell in Baudette, MN. She grew up in Williams, MN.

She met and married Lawrence “Bud” Boyer in Minnesota where they farmed until moving to Pierre where Bud worked on the Dam and Mavis had a home daycare. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, reading, crocheting, pets, kids and especially her family.

Mavis is survived by her children: Leona Martell of LeRoy, IL, Duane (Karen) Boyer, Wendell Boyer and Lynelle (Bryan) Caldwell all of Ft. Pierre; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and her many bonus grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter Wanda Iverson; grandson Christopher Boyer and her siblings.