Mauritz Springer 1954 – 2019

FT. PIERRE, SD – Mauritz L. Springer, 64, of Fort Pierre, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019. A Memorial Celebration of his life will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Feigum Funeral Home.

Mauritz Lyle Springer was born November 20, 1954 in Oakland, CA to Charles Leroy and Marilyn (Rosegreen) Springer. After his father passed away when he was a young child, his mother moved the family back to South Dakota where Mauritz would grow up. Mauritz settled in Sioux Falls where he drove cab for over 20 years. In the mid 1990’s he moved to the Pierre area to escape the city and find a more enjoyable pace of life. He went to work for Century Manufacturing until its closing, then worked for Culligan/Inman’s Water Technologies for over 20 years until his retirement earlier this month.

Through the years Mauritz enjoyed spending time outdoors while hunting and fishing. In these later years he spent much of his extra time caring for his mother and brother Mike until their passings.

Grateful for having shared in his life is his son, Charles (Ruth) Springer of Fort Pierre, grandson Tyler (Becca) Reinhardt and their sons Aeryn and Liam all of Aberdeen, sister Mary Springer of Sioux Falls, two nieces and numerous great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, twin sister Mary and brother Mike.

