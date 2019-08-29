Matthew Hagny 1969 – 2019

GETTYSBURG, SD – Matthew P. Hagny, 50, of Wichita, KS and formerly of Gettysburg, SD passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 near Boulder, CO while rock climbing.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Gettysburg with Pastor David Otten presiding. Burial will follow in the Gettysburg Cemetery, Gettysburg. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.

Matthew Philip Hagny was born May 31, 1969, son of Philip and Gladys (Walde) Hagny. Matthew grew up on a grain and cattle farm outside Gettysburg, South Dakota. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Agar, SD.

After receiving his Bachelor of Science and Law degrees, he moved to Kansas in 1993 and founded Pinnacle Crop Technologies, as a consulting agronomist for no-till systems, eventually settling in Wichita, KS. He served on the board of directors for No-till on the Plains. Matthew founded Exapta Solutions, Inc in 1998 in order to fulfill the need for better no-till seeding technology. He leaves a remarkable legacy in no-till as his knowledge and expertise immensely impacted many producers worldwide.

Matthew has traveled the globe—Australia, Argentina, Ukraine, both as a consultant and for enjoyment. Matthew was passionate for his love of rock climbing and hang gliding, and was a trusted friend to many. He spent a lot of time in Joshua Tree, CA, where he resided for part of the year. He also had an avid love for reading and learning.

He is survived by parents, Philip and Gladys Hagny of Gettysburg; sisters: Sara (Eric) French of Sioux Falls, SD and Emilie (Tony) Downs of Denver, CO; two nephews and one niece: Edward, Jillian and Miles French; two aunts and one uncle: Leonard (Shirley) Walde, Wilma Walde, and Marilyn Yoakum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to the Matthew Hagny No-till Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 952, Salina, KS 67402.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Matthew’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)