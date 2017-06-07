PIERRE SD – Mater has been found! Congratulations to Ella Zabel daughter of Susan Dowling who found Mater and brought him to the State 123 Theatre in Pierre to claim her 50.00 gift card, good for both theatre admission and concessions! Mater was hanging out in Hilger’s Gulch (“you can walk..you can bike..” and “Your path is well lit..” were clues)..he was leaning up against the concrete foot bridge. Now, the hunt begins for Mater’s buddy “Lightning McQueen”…keep listening to River 92.7 and checking our Facebook page for details on when the search begins (VERY soon) and for clues as to where you can find him!