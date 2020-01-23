Matchups for Sanford Pentagon High School Basketball Classic Set

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Twenty high school boys basketball teams are scheduled to compete in the Sanford Pentagon High School Basketball Classic on Feb. 8. The classic features some of the highest-ranked schools from all classes in South Dakota along with teams from Iowa and Minnesota. All games will be played on Heritage Court at the Sanford Pentagon. The first game begins at 8 a.m. Tip-off is scheduled for every 90 minutes. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students K-12 and free for kids four-and-under.

Sanford Pentagon High School Basketball Classic

Feb. 8, 2020

8 a.m. – Warner vs. #4 Lyman (Class B)

9:30 a.m. – Tea Area vs. Remsen St. Mary’s

11 a.m. – Redfield vs. Corsica Stickney

12:30 p.m. – Tiospa Zina vs. #4 Dakota Valley (Class A)

2 p.m. – Sioux Falls Lincoln vs. Moorhead

3:30 p.m. – Harrisburg vs. Madison

5 p.m. – Sioux Falls Washington vs. Western Christian

6:30 p.m. – #3 Sioux Valley (Class A) vs. #1 Viborg-Hurley (Class B)

8 p.m. – #3 Sioux Falls O’Gorman (Class AA) vs. #1 St. Thomas More (Class A)

9:30 p.m. – #2 Sioux Falls Christian (Class A) vs. Minneapolis North