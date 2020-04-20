Maryann McGinnis 1944 – 2020

PIERRE, SD – Maryann McGinnis, of Pierre, SD died on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre.

A family graveside service will be held on Friday, April 25, 2020 at 1:00pm at Scotty Phillip cemetery in Ft. Pierre, SD.

Maryann was born on September 26, 1944 to Dale and Helen Conklin in Midland, SD. Maryann moved to Pierre in 1963 and worked various jobs. She retired in 2010 from Walmart. She enjoyed going to the senior center and playing cards.

Maryann is survived by her children; Randy Conklin of Utah, Denise (Brian) Carlson of St. Germain, WI and Ronald Carter of Pierre, SD. She is also survived by four grandchildren, two great-grandsons and three-granddogs.

She was preceded in death by her parents Dale and Helen Conklin, her brother Jerry, daughter Peggy and her special friend Ron Norton.

A special thanks goes to her son Ronald and her special friend Rose Gregg for always being there to help.

Cards may be sent to the family courtesy Isburg of Funeral Chapel:

Family of Maryann McGinnis

c/o Isburg Funeral Chapel

439 S. Pierre St

Pierre, SD 57501

Those that are not able to attend the service are welcome to take part in our “Together In Spirit” option. Please email your name and a message of support to togetherinspirit@yahoo.com and we will place it on a heart that will be attached to a chair at the service. The family will be able to read your heartfelt message and know that you are together with them in spirit.