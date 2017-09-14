Mary L. Kuper 1947 – 2017

REE HEIGHTS, SD – Mary Kuper, 70, of Ree Heights and formerly of Wessington, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2017 at Highmore Health in Highmore, SD.

Funeral Mass was held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 31, 2017 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Miller with Father Paul Josten, celebrant. Burial followed at St. Ann’s Cemetery, Miller. Visitation began at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2017 followed by a 6:00 p.m. prayer and rosary service, all at the church.

Mary Louise Salisbury was born March 1, 1947 to Robert and Mary (Paulger) Salisbury in Huron, South Dakota. She was raised on the family farm in Wolsey; graduation from Wolsey High School in 1965. She then worked at Raven’s Industries in Huron but quit to re-unite with the love of her life, Vernon Lee Kuper, in Milton, Florida where he was stationed in the Navy. They were married on February 10, 1968 and had two sons, Lonnie and Robb, before moving to Ree Heights in 1970. Daughter Shellee was born in 1973 and then the family moved to Springfield in 1976 so Vernon could attend college. Mary managed the Casey’s convenience store in Springfield. Their youngest son, Quinnten, was born in 1979 and the family moved to Wood, South Dakota for Vernon’s first teaching job. The Kuper family resided there for the next 17 years. Mary was a teacher’s aide at the Wood school which inspired her to pursue her special education teaching degree from Sinte Gleska University in 1998. Vernon and Mary moved to Woonsocket so Mary could teach special education until 2003. They relocated to Wessington where Mary worked at the Wessington School after school program and R&B grocery store.

Vernon and Mary retired to Ree Heights in 2007 until the early onset of Alzheimer disease caused Mary to be placed at the nursing home in Woonsocket in 2014. She was moved to the Highmore Health in 2016 to be closer to Vernon.

Her memory will be cherished by her husband, Vernon Kuper of Ree Heights; son, Lonnie Kuper of Woonsocket with two grandchildren, Corbin and Cassie, along with two great grandchildren, Kayleigh and Carter; son, Robb Kuper of Petersburg, NE with five grandchildren: Koby, Tanner, Brayden, Sydney, and Alyssa; daughter, Shellee (Victor) Finley of Spearfish with four grandchildren: Justin, Shawn, Owen and Aidan; son, Quinnten Kuper of Pierre; brothers: Robert Salisbury, Jr. of Wolsey and Kevan (Kary) Salisbury of Watertown.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary “Mickie” Salisbury; and brothers: Charles “Chuck” Salisbury and Danny Joe Salisbury.

Thank you to all our family and friends who gave us their love and support through this difficult time. Mrs. K will be dearly missed, but in our hearts forever.

Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Mary’s arrangements.