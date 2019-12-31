Mary Jane Morin 1953 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Mary Jane (Bad Moccasin) Morin, 66, of Pierre began her journey to the Spirit World on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital. Visitation will begin at 5:00pm, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at St. Johns Catholic Church in Fort Pierre, with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm followed by an all night wake. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:00pm, Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Johns Catholic Church in Fort Pierre. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. Condolences may be conveyed to the family and a full obituary is available at www.feigumfh.com