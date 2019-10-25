Mary Ellen Reed 1927 – 2019

HIGHMORE, SD – Mary E. Reed, 92, of Highmore, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Highmore Health.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Luze Funeral Home with Rev. Sara Kayser officiating. Burial will follow at the Waylife Cemetery, Frederick, South Dakota. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at the funeral home.

Mary Ellen was born to Virgil and Bessie (Wolfe) Kirkpatrick in Minden, Nebraska. She enjoyed yard work, gardening, reading and watching westerns. Mary was blessed with 11 children and spent her life doing what she loved, caring for them and their home.

She attended school until 8th grade but decided at the age of 52 to get her high school diploma. Mary became a high school graduate on November 6, 1975.

Mary will be missed by her 10 children: Gary Jordan, Oaks, ND, Larry Hopkins, Rapid City, Ronnie Hopkins, Comanche, TX, Duane Hopkins, Crete, ND, Lorraine (Robert) Johnson, Bellplaine, KS, Marlene Sidoti, Rimrock, AZ, Merle (Lori) Reed, Aberdeen, Harlan Reed, Highmore, Brenda (Gary) Namanny, Miller and Jason (Whitney) Reed, Sioux Falls; 20 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Gay Villarreal; and brother, Wayne Kirkpatrick.

She is preceded in death by her three husbands: son, Donald Reed; parents; siblings: Albert Kirkpatrick, Jay Kirkpatrick, Jennie Lee Gowen, Leroy Kirkpatrick, Betty Lou Kirkpatrick, and Delores Kirkpatrick.

Mary was welcomed into heaven on October 23rd which was the date of her infant son’s (Donald) birthday.

Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with Mary’s arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net.