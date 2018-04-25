Marvin Van Der Werff 1938 – 2018

MILLER, SD – Marvin Van Der Werff, 79, of Miller, passed away Sunday, April 22, 2018 at the Avera Hand County Memorial Hospital, Miller.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 28, 2018 at the First United Methodist Church, Miller with Rev. Brian Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Morningside Cemetery, Ree Heights. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the funeral service.

Marvin was born October 10, 1938, in Miller, South Dakota, to Albert and Henrietta (Menning) Van Der Werff. He lived in various places including Wessington, Ree Heights, Huron, and finally Miller. Marvin worked as a janitor for the Miller School District.

Marvin was a faithful member of the Methodist Church, Miller Lions Club, and the Miller Booster Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing games, singing and playing the tambourine with the Blachford’s Band but attending all Miller Rustler sporting events was his absolute favorite. Marvin became well known as Miller’s #1 Rustler Fan.

Grateful to have shared in Marvin’s life is his brother, Kenneth (Jan) Van Der Werff; nieces: Debbie (James) Daley and Pam (Jeff) Heasley; nephews: Rick (Patty) Phinney, Todd (Holli) Phinney, Rollie Van Der Werff, Kevin (Veronica) Van Der Werff, Keith (Vicki) Van Der Werff, Kent (Marci) Van Der Werff, Lucas (Stacy) Van Der Werff, and Tommy (Chrissy) Van Der Werff; sister-in-law, Arlene Van Der Werff; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Inez (James) Phinney; brothers: Edward and Robert Van Der Werff; infant brother, Carl Van Der Werff; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Memorials can be directed to the Miller Booster Club.

Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Marvin's arrangements.