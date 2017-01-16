Martin Luther King Jr. Day Flags Across the Bridge

PIERRE SD – The Pierre-Fort Pierre Exchange Club will be displaying the U.S. and South Dakota flags across the Missouri River Bridge in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Since 2006, the Exchange Club has consistently posted flags across the bridge for various holidays and other special occasions.

Today Don’s Sinclair will be sponsoring the flags across the bridge in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Over 130 Pierre businesses will fly the flag in front of their business. Since the early 1980’s the Pierre-Fort Pierre Exchange Club and the local Boy Scouts have partnered to post flags outside sponsoring businesses.

If you are a local business owner who would like to participate in this display of Americanism and Community, please contact the Pierre-Fort Pierre Exchange Club at 605-280-4062. A one year contract, to have the flags posted eight times in front of your business, is $35. The Pierre-Fort Pierre Exchange Club meets Mondays at noon at the Ramkota.