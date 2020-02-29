Marlins Whip Capitals Girls

MITCHELL, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals girls hockey team wrapped up the regular season on the short end of a 10-4 score to the Mitchell Marlins Saturday morning in Mitchell. The Marlins scored the first 4 goals of the game and took a 5-1 lead into the second period. The increased it to 6-1 after the second period and cruised to the win. Jenna Keyser scored the first and fourth goal for Oahe. Sandwiched in between were goals from Jessa McTighe and Olivia Swensen. Mitchell outshot the Capitals 51-11 in the game with Capital goaltender Abbigail Stewart-Fromm making 41 saves. The Capitals will be the 7th seed in next weekend’s State High School Girls Varsity Hockey tournament that they will host at the EXPO Center in Ft. Pierre. Saturday’s matchup was the final regular season game in the league.