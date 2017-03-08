Mark Tucker Sr. – Pierre SD

Mark Tucker Sr. of Pierre, SD formerly of Lakeview, SD passed away March 7th, 2017 in Milwaukee, WI at age 59. Survivors include wife Rhonda Tucker, mother Clairene Tucker, sister Linda Szabo, brother Noah Tucker, children are Jesse Tucker, Billy Tucker, Mark Tucker Jr., Jenny Hovelson, and Heather Lurz. Services will be held at a later date.

