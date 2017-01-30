Mark Senfter Finalist for National Coach of the Year Award

CHICAGO – The National High School Athletic Coaches Association announced that Mark Senftner from Sully Buttes is a finalist for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association national coach of the year in the sport of girls basketball. Coach Mark Senftner was selected for this national honor by the South Dakota High School Coaches’ Association. Senftner serves as the head football and girls basketball coach at Sully Buttes. Eight finalists from across the nation will be honored during The National Coach of the Year Awards Banquet which will take place at the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s national convention at the Embassy Suites in East Peoria, IL on the evening of June 21, 2017. The highlight of the banquet will be the naming of the NHSACA national coach of the year in nineteen recognized sports categories.