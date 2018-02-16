Marjorie Russell 1921 – 2018

BLUNT, SD – Marjorie “Marj” M. Russell, 96, of Blunt, passed away Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Kadoka Care Center. Funeral Services will begin at 1:30pm, Friday, February 16, 2018 at the Blunt Methodist Church with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Marjorie Mae Marsh was born June 19, 1921 at Blunt, SD. She was the second child born to Gurney Edward & Laura J. (Bloomenrader) Marsh. Marj grew up during the Dirty 30’s and told many stories of being a kid during that time. Those stories included grasshoppers, heat and the dust storms.

Marj attended all 12 grades of school at Blunt graduating with the class of 1939. She was the last remaining member of her class. Marj was always proud of being a Blunt Monarch. During the school year the family lived in the dormitory where Marj’s mother was the cook. After high school she met Wilbur E. Russell, known as “Bill” to family and friends. Shortly after meeting, Bill got his draft notice and was off to World War II for the duration. Marj followed her sister Carol and brother-in-law Everett Hunt to Alhambra, CA, where she worked for Douglas Aircraft for a couple years. Bill and Marj kept the US Postal service busy by writing letters. After the war ended, Sergeant Bill and Marj were married on October 14, 1945 at the Blunt United Methodist Church.

Steven Lynn was born September 29, 1946 and Lura Sue was born October 21, 1949. In 1952 they moved to the Russell farm south of Blunt where they lived for 48 years before moving into Blunt in 2000.

Marj raised large gardens, canned 100’s of quarts of vegetables, fruit and meat. She was a master seamstress making all Bill’s western shirts, clothes for herself, Steve, Sue, in-laws, grandkids and many others! Knitting and counted cross stitch were done while “listening” to TV. She knit many baby caps for St. Mary’s Nursery. Marj also baked 1,000s of cookies/bars for events in the community, and for family and friends.

After Bill passed away she continued to live in Blunt in for a few years. Then in 2014 she became a resident of the Kadoka Care Center where the comments you heard from CNA’s & staff were “she is such a sweet lady. We just love her!” Marj was just sure they worked all night long polishing the floors because they were so shiny.

Marj was a member of the Blunt United Methodist Church since 1941. She was active in the American Legion Auxiliary, the Blunt Study Club, the R-doing Club/Helping Hand Club. At the church she was a member of Ruth’s Circle and helped with the TYD snacks each week.

Preceding her in death were her parents, son Steven in 1990, husband Bill in 2009, her sister

Carol & brother Bob, along with several in-laws, nieces and nephews. She is survived by her daughter Sue (John) Kaiser, daughter-in-law Sondra Russell, “favorite” granddaughter Annika (Travis) Manke and “favorite” grandson Toby (April) Russell (favorite because they were the only ones!), brother-in-law, Eldon (Janice) Russell along with many nieces and nephews.