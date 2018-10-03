Marion McGruder 1945 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Memorial Celebration of Life for Marion McGruder will be held Saturday, October 6, 2018, 10:00am at the Feigum Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at the Onida Cemetery.

Marion E. McGruder, 72, of Lakewood, CO passed away at his home. He was born in Okobojo, SD on August 13, 1945, to Cecil and Fay McGruder. Marion was a graduate of T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre, SD, and went on to attend Aberdeen School of Business in Aberdeen, SD. During those years he played lead guitar in a local band, The Icicles, with brothers Cecil and Wayne, and later with the Startells. He also served in the South Dakota National Guard and was employed with UPS in Sioux Falls, SD. He moved to Denver, CO, where he was employed in the banking industry.

Survivors include his sisters Maxine Lemay, Talihena, OK, Bessie McDonald, Malvern, AR, Vaneta Ann Russell of CA, and Linda Reiswig, Mesa, AZ; brothers, Cecil Leo McGruder, Pierre, SD, Wayne (Carmen) McGruder, Kenosha, W; sisters in law, Dorothy Naber and Millie VanderWerff and many nieces and nephews.

Marion was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Fay McGruder and siblings, Herman McGruder and Elnora Luttrell.

