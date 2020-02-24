Mario Eagle Chasing 1985 – 2020

EAGLE BUTTE, SD – Mario Eagle Chasing, 34, of Eagle Butte, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center, Bismarck, ND.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. MST, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Eagle Butte, with burial in the St. James Episcopal Cemetery, Bear Creek. A wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 24, 2020 at the church, with a procession from the 4-mile corner east of town at 5:00 p.m.

Mario Anthony James Eagle Chasing, was born on July 18, 1985 in Sioux Falls S.D. to, Carol Kay Eagle Chasing and Matthew Good Buffalo, Sr. When he was born, Mario already had the odds against him. Born under distress, Mario ended up fighting for his life. And came home a short time later. Mario was the youngest of six children, so he was the baby of the family. Mario was an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and was raised in Eagle Butte by his mother, Carol and stepfather, Curtis Marshall, Sr. As a child Mario enjoyed playing with his childhood friends, who turned into life-long friends. Hutner Vicenti, Theo Bruguier, Bernard Collins, Kasee and Kellee Moran, Neil Blue Coat, Chippy Love Joy, Tim Bear Eagle, and Mahlon Jefferies. Mario enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was loved, respected, and looked up to by his younger cousins, Eunice (E.J.) Smart and Leilih Smart. Mario’s favorite pastime was cruising around with his friends, playing football, as well as playing Madden on his game systems, and he especially loved to write in his notebooks, which he always had near.

In 2010 Mario met the love of his life, Buffy Marie Handboy, and they married February 16, 2012. Although Buffy and Mario did not have kids of their own, Mario loved her kids as his own. In 2018, he became a proud grandpa of a little baby girl, Valerie Dupris. At this time in his life, Mario loved spending time with his wife, kids and grandbaby. He would often be seen around town on walks with his stepdaughter, Elysa, checking on his friends and visiting his relatives.

Mario was a jack of all trades when it came to work. He did what he had to in order to provide for his family – it was always for his family.

Mario was a down to earth person with a genuine heart. He got along with everybody and called his elders his “Aunties” and “Uncles”. Mario had a sense of humor of his own that he shared with everyone around him. He greeted everyone with a handshake or hug and smile, and that is how we will remember him.

Mario is survived by his wife, Buffy Handboy Eagle Chasing, of Eagle Butte; children: Trinity Montreal, Brandon Handboy, Elysa High Bear, and Isaac High Bear, all of Eagle Butte; grandbaby, Valerie Dupris, of Eagle Butte; brothers: George Eagle Chasing and Michael Granados, both of Eagle Butte, and Riddick Marshall, of Sioux Falls; sisters, Nella Addakai and Jamie Granados, both of Sioux Falls; aunt, Brenda Smart; uncle, Arlee Eagle Chasing, of Eagle Butte; two close cousins, Leilih and EJ Smart; along with nieces and nephews: Christofer, Desiree, Denny, Simone, Dezmond, Kaden, Lolita, Adam, Micayo, Channing, Ezekiel “Bubba”, Kamari, Lolly, Tolly, Brock, Uriah, Kario, Irene “Poppy Soo” and Angela; and granddaughter, Brex’Lyn.

Mario proceeded on his journey with his mother, Carol Eagle Chasing; father, Matt Good Buffalo; brother, Christopher Eagle Chasing; grandparents, Irene and Marion “Sidney” Eagle Chasing Sr.; and uncle, Marion “Shash” Eagle Chasing, Jr.

Luce Funeral Chapel of Eagle Butte has been entrusted with Mario’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)