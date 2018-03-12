Marilyn Nystrom 1934 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Marilyn Nystrom, 83, of Pierre, passed away, March 2, 2018 at Good Samaritan Society in Miller. Visitation will be held 10:00-11:00am, Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at Feigum Funeral Home with Funeral Services beginning at 11:00am. Inurnment services for both Marilyn and Norman Nystrom will be held at 11:00am Friday, March 16, 2018 at Riverside Cemetery.

Marilyn Ann Miller was born September 13, 1934 in Pierre SD to Luther M. Miller and Edna Grace “Hayes” Miller. She joined an older brother Jerry. She lived the first few years of her life in Onida and then the family relocated to Pierre where her parents’ employment took them. Marilyn had many fond memories of her childhood years with her friends both in Onida and Pierre and her many trips to Montana with her family to visit her aunts and uncles on their ranches. In 1952 she married Frank Rathbun at Pierre and to this union one son John was born. In 1963 she married Norman Nystrom at Pierre. Norman adopted John and they at first lived at Norman’s folks farm East of Pierre and then moved up to the Spring Creek area where they developed their own farm. Both Norman and Marilyn lived on the farm until their health declined in recent years. Marilyn was known for her cooking and especially for her special deserts. She enjoyed baking cookies for Parkwood residents for many years. She was also an animal lover and for many years always had a Collie as her favorite pet. She thoroughly enjoyed interacting with her many friends over the years. As many of Marilyn’s family and friends will attest she had an independent streak and was known to make her thoughts on a given subject very clear.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jerry , and her husband Norman. She is survived by her son John and his wife Deann of Pierre, grandson Keith, his wife Tracy and daughter Makenna of Pierre, granddaughter Kylie of Nashville, TN, granddaughter Kassandra, her husband Zack and children Jaxon, Jordyn, and Jace of Manchester, TN, and granddaughter Kourtney of Brookings, SD, sister-in-law Beth Miller of Chandler, AZ, brother-in-law Marvin Nystrom of Brookings, SD, brother-in-law Bob Nystrom and wife Betty of Pierre , along with numerous nieces and nephews. Marilyn was comforted in knowing that the family was continuing on with the farm and especially that her grandson Keith had moved to the farm to help. Memorials may be directed to Countryside Hospice. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com