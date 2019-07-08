Marilyn Krentz 1940 – 2019

MILLER, SD – Marilyn Anne (Grogan) Krentz was born 11/29/1940 in Miller, SD. Delivered by Dr. Owens to Franklin and Mary Ethel (Daley) Grogan. Marilyn attended Kelly Country School, attended St. Lawrence High School and graduated in 1958. After graduation, Marilyn worked at Burdette Store for Ken and Arlene Siegling then moved to Redfield working at Ken’s Jack and Jill grocery store. In 1961, she moved back to Miller and began working at Silver Grill & Hotel as a desk clerk and waitress. In 1962, she met Bruce Krentz, the love of her life. They married on June 30, 1962 and moved to Chamberlain where Bruce worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone. In January, 1964, they moved to Wagner with NW Bell and lived there until June of 2015.

Marilyn was a life member of VFW 7319 Auxiliary at Wagner, SD. She was also a choir member, Treasurer of the Wagner Saddle Club. In the early years of the rodeos, Marilyn was the rodeo secretary.

In 1999, she took the Volunteer job as South Dakota Ducks Unlimited State Greenwing Chairman. She enjoyed attending DU events promoting outdoor and youth activities to DU Greenwing youth and the Greenwing Projects.

Bruce and Marilyn ran Krentz Auctioneering with Marilyn running the clerking side of the business.

Marilyn worked for Farmers Coop for a few years as grain bookkeeper, but was mostly a stay at home “Mom”, raising three children. She enjoyed baking and sewing for her family.

In 2010, Bruce was diagnosed with cancer and the next five years were trips to Chemo, doctors and caring for him. In 2015, Bruce had a stroke and Marilyn was unable to care for him and the decision to move to Pierre to Avera Maryhouse T.C.U. was made. Marilyn moved to an apartment to be near him. Bruce passed away and Marilyn continued to live in Pierre to be near family.

Bruce and Marilyn were an indelible team. Rarely was one seen without the other.

Preceding Marilyn were her parents, parents-in-law, brothers: Lowell, Wayne, William (Billy), and Jerome (Jerry).

Surviving are her children: Steven (Sharon) Krentz, Bismarck, ND; Laura (Tim) Fischbach, Ft. Pierre; Mary (Slim) Schneider, Brookings, SD.

Grandchildren: Tye, John, Latonya (Paul) Erikson, Amanda, Tyler, Taylor, and Tucker. Step Grandchild, Kenly.

Great Grandchildren: Bridger, Titan, Jaxon, Trig, Jaelyn, Ryder, Kenson. Step Great Grandchild, Oakley

Services will be held on Friday, 12 July 2019 at 1pm at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Ft. Pierre. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Ft. Pierre.