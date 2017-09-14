Marie Lunders 1920 – 2017

FAULKTON, SD – Marie Lunders, 96, of Faulkton, formerly of Hoven passed away Sunday, August 20, 2017 at Faulkton Senior Living.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 26, 2017 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Faulkton with Father Christopher Hughes presiding. Burial will follow in St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery, Hoven, at 2:00 p.m., Saturday. A wake service will be 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 25, 2017 at the church with visitation one hour prior.

Marie Katherine Abernathy was born September 21, 1920 at Gann Valley, SD to Mark and Mildred (Schenegge) Abernathy.

Marie married Florian Lunders in Pierre, SD on August 21, 1941. She attended Saint Mary’s School of Nursing in Pierre, SD and was a registered nurse where she was much loved by the staff and patients of Holy Infant Hospital. Marie loved square dancing, playing bridge and pinochle, and cheering on the Minnesota Twins. In her later years she enjoyed playing SkipBo, Bingo, and 6,5,4 with friends and family at Faulkton Senior Living. She also enjoyed keeping in touch with family and friends through Facebook. Visits from family and friends always brightened her day. She loved crocheting and crocheted afghans for all her generations of grandchildren. She will be remembered for her spunky and very feisty personality.

Grateful for having shared in her life are her daughters: Rosalie (Richard) Vogel, Faulkton, Lexi (Frank) Sack, Ft. Pierre, Margie (Bob) Colburn, Ocoee, FL, and Becky (Myron) Denny, Rapid City; brothers: Jerry (Liz) Abernathy, Groton, Larry (Arlys) Abernathy, Chamberlain, and Mike (Yvette) Abernathy, Wichita, KS; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Florian; parents: Mark and Mildred Abernathy; four sisters; three brothers: one son-in-law, Frank Sack; two grandchildren: Bobby Colburn and Shawn Sack; and one grandson-in-law, Shawn Nikolas.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers and staff at Faulkton Senior Living for the loving care Marie received while living there.

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton has been entrusted with Marie’s arrangements.