Marie Jones 1925 – 2019

FAULKTON, SD – Marie Louise Jones, 94, of Faulkton, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 26, 2019 at the Faulkton Senior Living.

Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Faulkton, with Father Christopher Hughes presiding. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery, Letcher, SD. Visitation will be one-hour prior.

Marie Louise Beck was born January 10, 1925 to Frank Emil and Magdalene Louise (Sigwart) Beck in Philadelphia, Penn. Marie was a lifelong Catholic and attended Philadelphia’s St. Mary’s Grammar School in Manayunk and graduated from Philadelphia’s Roxborough Public High School in 1942.

Marie worked in a plush mill and for Maryland Casualty Insurance Company in Philadelphia prior to her marriage. On June 8, 1946 she married John Marvin Jones Sr. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Manayunk, Philadelphia, PA. They made their home in Philadelphia, where Marie was a stay at home mom to her beautiful children, John Jr. and Virginia.

In 1967 the family moved to Archer, FL where they resided for the next 39 years. Here Marie worked at Shands Teaching Hospital in Gainesville, FL for ten years prior to her retirement. In June of 2004, John and Marie moved to Faulkton, SD to be closer to their son, John, Jr.

Marie enjoyed her hobbies including: reading, doing crossword puzzles, growing flowers, bird watching, and rooting for the Florida Gators. While living in Archer, Marie enjoyed her years of membership with the local garden club.

Marie’s life will be cherished by her children: John M. (Earlene) Jones Jr. of Faulkton and Virginia (Marty) Boyer of Orange Park, FL; grandchildren: Lorey T. Jones, Faulkton, John M. (Jennie) Jones III, Brandon, FL, Karen (Brad) DeBlauw, Hoffman Estates, IL, and Scott (Kara) Atwater, German Valley, IL; great grandchildren: Zachary, Jennie, Skyla, Kalem, Avalon, Lane and Lawson; and two great-great grandchildren: Winter and Scarlet.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents, Frank and Magdalena; and her only sister, Francis Heiser.

The family wishes to thank the Faulkton Senior Living Staff for her care over the past few years.

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton has been entrusted with Marie's arrangements.