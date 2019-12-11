Marie B. Tedrow 1922 – 2019

MURDO, SD – Marie B. Tedrow, 97, of Murdo, SD, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 as a result of a fall.

Visitation will be from 5:00pm until 6:00pm on Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Murdo with a Vigil beginning at 6:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30am on Saturday, December 14, 2019 also at the church in Murdo; interment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Marie was born on August 24, 1922 to Bessie (Plodr) and Frank Olic at Imlay, SD. She attended grade school at Imlay and graduated from New Underwood High School in 1940. She then attended Black Hills Commercial College in Rapid City, SD. Marie worked in banking in New Underwood, Rapid City, Okaton and Murdo. She also worked for a time at West Central Electric in Murdo. After retiring from over 40 years of banking she worked part time as a cashier at the truck stop restaurant in Murdo.

Marie married Russell Tedrow on June 7, 1944 in Rapid City. They were married for 68 years and were blessed with two sons, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Marie enjoyed traveling, attending her children’s and grandchildren’s many activities, tending her roses, baking wild plum pie, Czech kolaches, Vánočka and houska. She delighted in shopping and especially in finding a bargain or a box full of goodies at a rummage sale for a dollar.

Marie was a dedicated member of St. Martin’s Catholic Church and played the organ there for many years. She also belonged to the SD Bankers Association, the Book & Thimble Club and the Red Hatters. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed her coffee group.

Marie is survived by her two sons; Ronald (Karen) of Pierre, SD, and Douglas (Judith) of Silverton, OR; her sister Helen Miller and sister-in-law Margaret Olic; grandchildren Angela (Michael) Oberlander of Ft. Collins, CO, Jason (Kerie) of Bend, OR, Todd (Lynn) of Ft. Pierre, SD, and Nell (John) Hale of Gladston, OR; great grandchildren Matthew, Sarah, Sydney and Breanna, as well as several nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband Russell, her parents, brothers Frank and Tony, sisters Bessie and Pat, nephew Mike Olic and niece Tracey Mowery-Ottoson.