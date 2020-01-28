Margaret Williams 1961 – 2020

GETTYSBURG, SD – Margaret Alice Williams, 58, of Gettysburg, SD passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by her close family after years of fighting cancer.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Grace Bible Church, Gettysburg with Pastor Scott Crook presiding. Burial will follow in the Gettysburg Cemetery. Visitation will be one-hour prior to the service at the church.

Margaret Alice Williams was born March 30, 1961 in Sydney, New York to Kenneth and Della (Golden) Buell. She graduated from Mountain View High School in Kingsley, PA and went on to Rochester Business Institute in Rochester, NY, where she studied for one year.

On March 20, 1998, Margaret was united in marriage to Douglas Williams. They moved to Gettysburg, SD where they have made their home since.

Margaret worked various jobs throughout her life, including personal care, and the jobs you all knew her at: the Gettysburg Bakery, Langer’s Family Foods, and local diners. She brought with her to everyone she knew her faith, her sassiness, and a care for others’ burdens that she tried to ease with empathy and humor.

Margaret is survived by the following members of her family that she loved fiercely and devotedly: her husband, Douglas Williams of Gettysburg; her children: Peter Brenchley, Binghamton, NY, Ian Brenchley, Binghamton, NY, Ai Brenchley, Gettysburg, and JoAnne Jessen Aurora, CO; her sisters: Catnip (Eddie) Nowak, Gillett, WI, Joyce Buell (Marie Cherrone), Milwaukee, WI, Lisa (Wayne) Nichols, New Milford, PA, Susan (Joseph) Stefano, Gettysburg, Anna Buell, Windsor, NY, Florence Seager, Port Crane, NY, and Jill Guilford, TX; a special cousin, Mondie Villalobos, Colorado Springs, CO; mother-in-law, Virginia Early, Binghamton, NY; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her father Kenneth Buell (1997) and her mother Della Buell (1999).

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Margaret’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)