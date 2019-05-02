Margaret Adel Huck-Phillips 1934 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Margaret Adel Huck-Phillips, 84, of Pierre, passed away April 29, 2019 at Avera-St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, SD. Visitation will be from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 6, 2019 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 6, 2019 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church with Interment at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Margaret was born on September 24, 1934 in Burke, SD. She was the 13th child born to Thomas and Maude (Ross) Durfee.

Margaret married John Huck of Fort Pierre, SD in Onida on October 8, 1951. Together, they had two children, Deb and Brad. They were married for 47 years when John passed in February 1998. Margaret married Steve Phillips of Aurora, CO at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church on January 8, 2000. They were married for 13 years when Steve passed in March 2013.

She touched the lives of many as a telephone operator and daycare provider. Margaret loved to watch her family bowl and was inducted into the South Dakota Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 2006 as Promoter of the Year. She also enjoyed to craft, fish, and bake. She was extremely proud of her family and enjoyed watching every activity or event that they had.

Her memory will be cherished by her two children, Deb (Pat) Huck of Pierre, SD, and Brad (Bobbi) Huck of Pierre, SD, grandchildren Tanya (Marcia) Huck of Pierre, SD, Angela (Joe) Baade of Pierre, SD, Eric Baade of Pierre, SD, Amanda (AJ) Stoeser of Fort Pierre, SD, Josh (Shiloe) Rasmussen of Fort Pierre, SD, Jared (Allison) Rasmussen of Fort Pierre, SD, and Jamie (Markus) Seems of Bailey, CO, great grandchildren John (Heather) Reiser of Pierre, SD, Tanner Reiser of Volga, SD, Olivia (John) Waggoner of Pierre, SD, Brodie, Athan, Aidan, Tucker, Cooper, Hatta, Lily, Tessa, Trapper, and Breken and great-great grandchildren Emmett, Frederick, and Benjamin. Margaret was preceeded in death by her parents, husband John, husband Steve, and 12 siblings: Ralph, Emmet, Susie, Clarence, John, Mark, Alvin, infant brother Ray, Maurice, Omer, Grace, and Lorella.

Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com