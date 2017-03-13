March Snowstorm Sweeping Across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A March snowstorm already has dumped a half-foot of snow on parts of South Dakota.

The National Weather Service says a member of the public estimates 6 inches of snow had fallen in Brookings as of Sunday afternoon. Sioux Falls already had more than 3 inches.

Forecasters expected the heaviest band of 8 to 10 inches of snow to fall in a band from Brookings in eastern South Dakota to Marshall, Windom and Jackson in southwestern Minnesota.

