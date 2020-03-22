March 21, 2020 COVID-19 announcements

The SD Department of Health is providing updated COVID-19 information, including number of cases in the state, at COVID.SD.GOV.

Dakota Radio Group has suspended prize pickup until April 1. Call the office if you have questions. Pierre 605-224-8686. Mobridge 605-845-3654.

DRG, Fort Pierre Tourism and the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring the Pierre/Fort Pierre Business Connection— a list of businesses who have adjusted their services to help accommodate social distancing. Businesses wanting their special/changed services listed should email sales@dakotaradiogroup.com.



EDUCATION:

The Pierre School District is providing free breakfast and lunch during the week for all students until school is back in session. Students MUST be in the Pierre School District and MUST be present to get the meals. Meals will be provided using white food service trucks. You can walk up or drive up. The student’s name will be checked off a list then they’ll be given a Grab and Go Bag that includes both lunch and breakfast. Friday’s bags will contain two breakfasts and two lunches to help get students through the weekend. The food service trucks will at the:

Southeast Community Center Parking Lot (2315 E Park Street) and the Georgia Morse Middle School back Highland Parking Lot (309 East Capitol Ave.) from 11:30am-12:15pm.

Buchanan Elementary (100 North Buchanan Avenue) and Jefferson Elementary (900 N. Poplar Ave.) from 12:30–1:30pm.

The Stanley County School District is providing free breakfast and lunch during the week for all students until school is back in session. The student must be currently enrolled in the district and must be present in order to receive the grab-and-go meals. Breakfast and lunch meals may be picked up at the same time. Stanley County School District students should go to the south facing elementary gym door, across from the Sutley Senior Center, in Fort Pierre between 11am and 1pm Monday through Friday to get the meals.

Chamberlain High School prom is postponed to May 9.

Capital City Campus in Pierre is temporarily moving all classes online starting March 23.

Sitting Bull College campus and sites are closed to the public until April 17. No pre-registration until further notice.

Crazy Horse Memorial is postponing its 7th Gen Summit & College Fair from Apr. 4-6 to October 4-5.

The Right Turn in Pierre is closed to the public until further notice. All classes and services will be offered remotely.

CITY/COUNTY/STATE GOVERNMENT:

Government officials in Fort Pierre, Pierre, Miller and St. Lawrence are reminding residents only toilet paper should be flushed. The following products are NOT biodegradable and should NOT BE FLUSHED:

so called “flushable” or non-flushable wipes

baby or hand wipes

sanitary pads/tampons

“flushable” or non-flushable tampon applicators

diapers

paper towels

shop towels

Rawlins Municipal Library and the city Aquatics Center in Pierre will now be closed through March 30.

Pierre seasoned citizens recreational programming is suspended until further notice.

Pierre city officials encourage residents to use online, email, phone call and dropbox services if possible, but city hall does remain open.

The Hand County Courthouse is open, but people are asked to call the offices you need to go to ahead of time to ensure you can receive service or whether an alternate means of doing business without personal visit is possible.

The Walworth County Courthouse is open, however, the following offices are closed to the public but fully staffed until further notice: Auditor, Director of Equalization/Zoning, Extension Office, Register of Deeds and Treasurer. Contact information is available on the Walworth County website. The Walworth County Landfill is closed to the public until further notice. It will only be open to haulers and active contracts. For questions call or email 605-848-3263 or rkrein@walworthco.org.

The A.H. Brown Library in Mobridge is closed until further notice. The book drop is open 24/7 for returns.

All Mobridge Chamber functions postponed.

The Campbell County Courthouse is closed to the public. Offices remain fully staffed and will assist customers by phone or email.

The Dewey County Courthouse will be staffed March 23 – April 7th, but will primarily conduct business by phone, fax, email or US mail, and will also accept appointments for in-person business. Phone numbers and emails are posted on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Dewey-County-South-Dakota-566905833495640/

The Fort Pierre city offices are closed to the public, but are fully staffed. People can call or email with questions and use the dropbox for payments. Utility questions: C.Deal@fortpierre.com. All other questions: K.Tibbs@fortpierre.com.

The Stanley County Courthouse is open regular hours.

The Hughes County Courthouse is open, but county offices will close to the public starting March 20 as a precautionary measure because of COVID-19. The current plan is to reopen to the public March 30, however that’s subject to change. Hughes County citizens are being asked to contact departments and offices via phone, email and using online services on the county’s website.

The Hughes County Jail is restricting inmate visits. The jail is holding video visitation as usual and certain inmates have texting capabilities through jail services.

The Corson County Courthouse is closed to the public. Staff is available Mon – Fri 8-5 MT by phone, email or fax only.

The Veterans Benefits Administration Regional Office, including the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, are closed to the public, but staff remains available to provide critical veteran services. Veterans needing assistance with their claims or who have questions regarding their GI Bill benefits are encouraged to call 605.333.6869.

NON PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS AND MISCELLANEOUS:

The March 26 community banquet meal at Southeast Community Center in Pierre will be served as a pick up meal. There will be no dining inside.

The Oahe Family YMCA in Pierre has canceled all programming through March 30.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area in Pierre is closed through at least March 27.

The Feeding South Dakota Pierre location has various openings for volunteers to pack emergency food boxes for distribution. Go to their website for available days and time.

The Hospice Thrift Store in Pierre has reduced hours and services March 16-22. Shopping hours are 10am – 4pm. No clothing or linen donations and no Sunday donations.

The Cheyenne River Youth Project is closing its youth centers and Family Services program through at least March 22 and has shifted its Keya Cafe & Coffee shop operations to takeout only.

The Pierre Boy Scouts Troop 27 Chili Feed March 24 has been cancelled. Timber Lake family fun night schedule for March 26 has been postponed.

Pierre American Legion Post 8 meeting April 2 has been cancelled.

Knights of Columbus bingo in Pierre is canceled until further notice.

No bingo at the Senior Center in Chamberlain until further notice.

Senior exercise and senior yoga classes held at the Mobridge Senior Center are cancelled until further notice.

The Senior Center in Pierre will be closed March 23-27.

HEALTH CARE:

Bowdle Healthcare Center has implemented a NO VISITOR policy for the hospital and nursing home. Unique situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

All Avera medical facilities in South Dakota are not providing sick notes to validate employee illness for employers.

Visitors are being restricted at all Avera medical facilities as a precaution against coronavirus. Only one visitor at a time per patient is allowed additional visitors will be asked to return to their vehicle and not wait in the waiting room. Anyone with obvious symptoms of respiratory illness, such as coughing, will not be allowed to visit. Consult with your local facility for patients who are in hospice or end-of-life care. If you have concerns about possible COVID-19 symptoms, call Avera at 1-877-282-8372. To schedule a regular appointment at the Avera facilities in Pierre, call 605-224-5901.

RELIGIOUS:

First Baptist Church in Mobridge – All Sunday services are cancelled as well as Wed. afternoon bible study.

Eureka Reformed Church – no service this week. Listen on the radio.

St. John Lutheran Church in Selby – no services until further notice. Sunday message will be posted on Facebook.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mobridge – no services until further notice. Listen to KOLY AM 1300 for the service.

Trinity Lutheran Church in Mobridge has suspended all worship services, Sunday School, mid-week Lenten services and all other activities. You can still tune in to the Voice of Trinity on KOLY at 11am Central Time to hear Sunday’s message.

United Methodist Churches in Mobridge and Selby – no services until April.

Mid-week Lenten services are cancelled at Zion Lutheran Church in Mobridge and St. Jacobi Lutheran Church in Glenham.