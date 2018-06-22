Many Things to Do During the 2018 Oahe Days Music and Arts Festival in Pierre

The annual Oahe Days Music and Arts Festival kicked off yesterday evening with carnival rides, entertainment and local food vendors participating in a “Taste of Pierre.

Oahe Days committee chairwoman Nicole Gordon says things open at 3 o’clock this (Fri.) afternoon.

When Gordon gets a chance to walk around and enjoy all that’s happening at Oahe Days with her family, what does she enjoy the most?

Oahe Days Music and Arts Festival activities are held in Steamboat Park in Pierre. Events start at 3pm today and at 7am tomorrow (Sat.).