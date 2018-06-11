Manderson Man Sentenced for Abusive Sexual Contact

A 32-year-old Manderson, South Dakota, man convicted of Abusive Sexual Contact has been sentenced two-and-a-half years in federal prison.

After he’s completed his prison term, Edward Red Feather will be on supervised release for five years.

The conviction stems from Red Feather engaging in sexual contact with a female while she was passed out in November 2017, at Manderson.

Red Feather was immediately turned over to the custody of the US Marshals Service.