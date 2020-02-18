Man killed in grain bin yesterday in Brookings County

BROOKINGS (KWAT)- Authorities with the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office are expected to release details today (Tues.) on a man who became trapped in a grain bin yesterday and died.

Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring confirmed the fatality this morning, but would not release any other information until a news release is issued later today.

The man’s death comes as U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue issued a proclamation claiming this week “National Grain Bin Safety Week.”

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who lost her father in a grain bin accident, is encouraging producers to, “evaluate safety procedures on their farms and ranches. Slow down and be safe, and your family will thank you for it.”

The purpose of Grain Bin Safety Week is to promote education and awareness of the hazards and safe work practices in an effort to reduce the number of accidents associated with grain handling and storage.