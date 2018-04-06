Man Dies in Semi-Pedestrian Accident in Miller

One person died Thursday afternoon in a vehicle- pedestrian collision in Miller.

The name of the deceased is not being released by state officials pending notification of family members.

A 2007 Peterbilt semi tractor-trailer was stopped at the south junction of South Dakota Highway 45 and U.S. Highway 14 in Miller. It is a four-way stop. The semi had stopped and was preparing to turn left onto U.S. Highway 14.

An 80-year-old man in a motorized wheelchair entered the intersection crosswalk from the west. When the semi-truck driver began his left-hand turn, he struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian later died of his injuries at the Miller hospital. Charges are pending against the semi-truck driver who was not injured.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.