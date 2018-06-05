Man dies in motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Police say a 25-year-old man has died in a motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls.

The Department of Public Safety says the motorcyclist was northbound on Interstate 29 when he lost control while crossing an overpass and crashed about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the man, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike and died at the scene.