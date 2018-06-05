  • Home > 
  • News > 
  • Man dies in motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls

Man dies in motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls

June 5, 2018

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Police say a 25-year-old man has died in a motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls.

The Department of Public Safety says the motorcyclist was northbound on Interstate 29 when he lost control while crossing an overpass and crashed about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the man, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike and died at the scene.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia